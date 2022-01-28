Sharad Kelkar to be part of Kirti Kulhari's new movie ‘Nayeka'

Actor Sharad Kelkar has come on board for Kirti Kulhari's debut home production film Nayeka.
Kulhari is producing the dark comedy thriller through her recently-launched production banner Kintsukuroi Films.
The 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories to share the news about the casting of Kelkar for her project.
"Joining the madness," Kulhari wrote alongside a selfie with Kelkar from the sets of the movie.
Written and directed by Ajaykiran Nair, Nayeka follows the story of a struggling actor, who gets caught in a crime by mistake.
Kulhari is co-producing Nayeka with Yatin Gupte and Sajid Melek’s Ward Wizard Entertainment, Shahid Pathan and Vashisht Upadhyay
