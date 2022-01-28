Sharad Kelkar to be part of Kirti Kulhari's ‘Nayeka'

Sharad Kelkar to be part of Kirti Kulhari's new movie ‘Nayeka'

'Nayeka' follows the story of a struggling actor, who gets caught in a crime by mistake

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 28 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 19:56 ist
Actor Sharad Kelkar. Credit: Facebook/Sharad Kelkar

Actor Sharad Kelkar has come on board for Kirti Kulhari's debut home production film Nayeka.

Kulhari is producing the dark comedy thriller through her recently-launched production banner Kintsukuroi Films.

The 36-year-old actor took to her Instagram Stories to share the news about the casting of Kelkar for her project.

"Joining the madness," Kulhari wrote alongside a selfie with Kelkar from the sets of the movie.

Written and directed by Ajaykiran Nair, Nayeka follows the story of a struggling actor, who gets caught in a crime by mistake.

Kulhari is co-producing Nayeka with Yatin Gupte and Sajid Melek’s Ward Wizard Entertainment, Shahid Pathan and Vashisht Upadhyay

kirti kulhari
bollywood
Entertainment News

