Shivarajkumar to play an Army officer in a Kannada-Telugu bilingual

Actor Shivarajkumar is arguably one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in the Kannada film industry. The 'Mass Leader' enjoys an enviable fan following due to his strong screen presence, outspoken nature and impressive body of work.

According to a report carried by Cinema Express, Shivarajkumar is set to act in a Kannada-Telugu bilingual directed by Ram Dhulipudi. The film is touted to be a 'paisa vasool' entertainer featuring a liberal dose of action and romance. Shivanna will be playing the role of an Army officer in the biggie and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. According to the director, the movie will be shot on a grand scale and feature story with a universal appeal. The principal photography is likely to begin in November.

"The response to the film's poster supports our belief. We are planning to commence the principal photography in November," he added.

Shivarajkumar is no stranger to the Telugu film industry and shares a good rapport with quite a few Tollywood biggies. The 'Hattrick Hero' made a cameo appearance in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni, adding a new dimension to his career. He also attended the Bengaluru pre-release event for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, It remains to be seen if his film with Ram Dhulipudi helps him cement his position in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, Shivanna is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Bhajarangi 2, helmed by A Harsha. The film features him in a fierce new avatar, which has grabbed a great deal of attention for a variety of reasons. The film, a 'spiritual successor' to Bhajarangi (2013), stars Bhavana as the leading lady.

One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the Covid-19 situation improves. He is expected to reunite with Harsha for the fourth time after wrapping up Bhajarangi 2. The movie's title will, however, not have a 'Hanuman' connection'.