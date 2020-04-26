Shraddha Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as ‘Aashiqui 2’ turns 7

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and said that she is the ‘luckiest girl in the universe’ as he got the opportunity to be a part of Aashiqui 2 that turned seven on Sunday. The young star thanked Aditya Roy Kapur for being an ‘unbelievably amazing co-star’ and said that everyone associated with the movie deserved to be praised for giving it their all.

Aashiqui 2, helmed by Mohit Suri, revolved around what happens when a talented music sensation falls in love with a woman from a simple background. The romantic-drama featured Shraddha in the role of the adorable Arohi and helped her become a household name. The movie boasted of chartbusters like Tum Hi Ho and Sun Raha Hai Na Tu, which added a new dimension to the viewing experience.

Aashiqui 2, a spiritual successor to the cult film Aashiqui, was loosely-based on the Hollywood classic A Star is Born that had served as inspiration for the Hindi hit Abhimaaan.

Coming back to Shraddha, she is going through an eventful phase on the work front. Last year, the ABCD 2 actress made her Tollywood debut with Hindi-Telugu bilingual Saaho and added a new dimension to her career. The action-thriller, featuring Baahubali hero Prabhas in the titular role, emerged as a sensational hit ‘up North’ but did not do well in other markets.

She started off 2020 with Street Dancer 3D, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Varun Dhawan. The film, sadly, did not live up to expectations and turned out be a failure. Shraddha was last seen in the action-packed Baaghi 3, a remake of the Tamil flick Vettai. The film, directed by Ahmad Khan, opened to a solid response at the box office despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from most critics. Its run, however, was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shraddha is likely to take up more projects once things return to normal.

