Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer looks promising

Ayushmann Khurrana is yet again set to come up with another quirky comedy-drama with a social message. Titled as Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film is based on homosexuality and reflects on society's homophobia.

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan shows Ayushmann and Jitu K playing the roles of a gay couple, who not just are looked down upon by the society, but are also ridiculed by their parents.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan appears to be yet another entertaining as well as impactful delivery from Ayushmann; at least the trailer suggests so.

Viewers are already praising the actor's courage to take up unconventional subjects, and the trailer certainly clicked well with them. Apart from Ayushmann and Jitu, the film also features

Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha among others. The film is slated to be released on February 21.