Sonakshi Sinha hits out at trolls for attacking Bollywood stars amid the coronavirus outbreak

  Apr 01 2020
  updated: Apr 01 2020
Sonakshi Sinha, on Tuesday (March 31), took a dig at those who have been trolling some Bollywood stars for allegedly not offering financial help to people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The Akira actress said that celebs do not need to go public with their contributions and urged trolls to do some ‘actual good’ with their time.

The COVID-19 threat has brought the film industry to a standstill with most production houses pushing back the release dates of major releases. No Time to Die, Haathi Mere Saathi, Sooryavanshi, F9 and Ranveer Singh’s 83 are some biggies that will not be hitting screens as planned. The shoots of films such as Acharya, Radhe and Jersey have been suspended to avoid large gatherings, which might help in bringing the situation under control.

This has created big problems for daily wagers, especially those associated with the film industry. The likes of Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have ‘pledged to donate’ to the PM-CARES fund and do their bit to help the aam janta amid the coronavirus crisis. Similarly, Telugu star Nagarjuna donated Rs one crore for the welfare of daily wage workers working in Tollywood. The likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Prabhas too have stepped forward in these testing times.

Coming back to Sonakshi, she was last seen in Dabangg 3 that marked her third collaboration with Bollywood star Salman Khan. The actioner opened on a good note despite releasing amid the Citizenship Amendment Act protests. The Prabhudeva-helmed biggie had a strong cast that included Arbaaz Khan and Sandalwood star Sudeep.

Some time ago, it was rumoured that she would be romancing Balakrishna in the eagerly-awaited NBK 106 and this piqued the curiosity. ‘Sona’, however, soon dismissed the reports.

The Sinha woman will next be seen in Bhuj that features Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. 

