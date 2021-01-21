Sushant knew how to shine bright like a star: Ekta Kapoor remembers him on his birth anniversary

Popular producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter on Thursday to remember the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. She said that the self-made sensation knew how to 'shine bright like a star’ and posted a video of some of his finest reel moments.

“Sushi forever! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day,” she tweeted.

SSR, who was born in Patna, began his acting career with a supporting role in Ekta’s popular TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He subsequently essayed the lead role in her show Pavitra Rishta, impressing fans with his sincere performances. He made a transition to the big screen with the Abhishek Kapoor-directed Kai Po Che, which emerged as a sleeper hit.

‘Anni’ kept the momentum going with Shuddh Desi Romance and the Aamir Khan-starrer PK. It was, however, the 2016 release MS Dhoni that proved to be a gamechanger for the actor. The film, based on the life of the cricketer Dhoni, did fantastic business at the box office while receiving rave reviews from all corners.

While many thought this would open new avenues for him, the reality proved to be different as his next release Raabta did not live up to expectations. He, however, regained a bit of the lost mojo with Chhichhore that emerged as a success despite being a low-key affair.

The positive response to the film set the stage for him to re-consolidate his standing in the industry but that did not happen as he died by suicide on June 14 last year. The matter was soon handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation.

Dil Bechara, the last film of Sushant’s career, released on a streaming platform a month after his death, emerged as a ‘digital blockbuster’. The film was an adaptation/remake of The Fault in Our Stars and revolved around the bond between two terminally-ill friends.