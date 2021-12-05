Sushmita opens up on the response to 'Aarya 2' trailer

Sushmita Sen thanks fans as 'Aarya 2' trailer clocks 30 million views

'Aarya 2' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 10

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 05 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 16:46 ist
Sushmita Sen in a still from 'Aarya 2'. Credit: IANS Photo

Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya 2 is one series that the audience is eagerly waiting for and it is evident with the kind of response that the trailer has gathered with 30 million views and counting.

Sushmita, who plays the titular character in the series, took to her Instagram to thank the audience for the love and appreciation.

Expressing her gratitude to the audience, the actress shared a milestone picture and wrote in the caption, "The sensational trailer of Aarya 2 has been loved by one and all! Crossing the milestone of 30 million views is a testimony to the love showered by fans and viewers from around the globe (sic)."She continues in the caption,

An elated Sushmita Sen expressed her gratitude with a social media post - We FEEL the love!!! #AaryaSeason2 #30millionviews Already!!! Thank you guys for making this journey ever so exciting!!! I love you beyond!!! #duggadugga With gratitude, #TeamAarya (sic)".

Season two of Aarya created and directed by Ram Madhvani traces the journey of a mother as she fights the dark world of crime and enemies in order to protect her family and children.

The series, which also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana and Dilnaz Irani, will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 10.

Sushmita Sen
aarya
Hotstar
Entertainment News

