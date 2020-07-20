Taapsee Pannu reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'B Grade' actress remark

In response to Kangana Ranaut's recent comments on her, actress Tapsee Pannu said that she is battling for a “better system to co-exist”.

She said this in response to comments made by Kangana Ranaut where she referred to Pannu and Swara Bhasker as “B-grade actresses”.

Thappad actress Taapsee Pannu responded to comments made by Kangana where the latter accused her and Swara of being “B-grade actresses” and “needy outsiders”.

Ranaut’s now infamous interview with Republic tv included several controversial takes, including where she described the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a “murder”.

Pannu, who has been active on Twitter, not only has been directly responding to Ranaut’s comments, but also attacking her for having a different stance after the suicide of actor Jiah Khan.

“Before that there is someone trying to use divide n rule policy in the film industry. Yes there are differences between ppl born with pedigree n the ‘outsiders’ but we aren’t battling each other we are battling for a BETTER SYSTEM TO CO EXIST not by mud slinging n name calling!,” she wrote on Twitter.

Gangs of Wasseypur star Richa Chadda stood in solidarity with Pannu, tweeting, “Thanks @taapsee for highlighting that the need of the hour is solidarity and sanity. When shoots have come to a standstill,cast/crew have no jobs, we must create a positive work culture! Let's desist from anything counter-productive that'll increase toxicity in our industry!”

Debate around bullying, nepotism, and their impact on the well-being of Bollywood actors has shot up since the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.