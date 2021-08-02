Tabu comes well prepared for shoots, carries herself well: Amar Upadhyay on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who will be seen alongside Tabu in the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, says that he enjoyed working with her as she is a thorough professional.

Speaking to DH, he added that the powerhouse performer carries herself with grace and makes it a point to prepare for her part before arriving for the shoot.

"She is a fantastic person. She comes well prepared on the set and performs her scenes with. Everything about her is fantastic. She carries herself so well," said the Kaagaz actor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been directed by Anees Bazmee and is touted to be a 'spiritual successor' to the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which hit the screens in 2008. The horror-comedy features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as the lead pair, Upadhyay says that he enjoyed interacting with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star even though they did not have many scenes together.

"We interacted briefly as we did not have many scenes together." added the actor

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was supposed to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to be released in theatres this November.

Upadhyay began his acting career with a supporting role in the TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh. He subsequently took up roles in Rajani and the horror show Aahat. It was, however, the Ekta Kapoor-backed Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that established him as a household name. It featured him in the role of Mihir Virani and emerged as a cult phenomenon.

"The TV audience has a short memory. It is a big thing that people remember Mihir and Tulsi (the character played by Smriti Irani). They were such iconic larger-than-life characters," added the actor.

He went on to act in memorable shows such as Kalash and Virasat but none of them became as iconic as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

"I should have gotten something to topple that but such a thing did not happen," he said.

While many thought that his popularity on TV would help him make a successful transition to Bollywood, things played out quite differently and most of his films failed to leave an impact at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 helps him find a foothold in the industry.