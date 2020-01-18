'Thalaivi': Arvind Swami impresses big time as MGR

The makers of the eagerly awaited Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi on Friday (January 17, 2020) unveiled Arvind Swami's look as Kollywood icon MG Ramachandran (MGR), giving fans a reason to rejoice. In the impressive poster, the Roja actor looks exactly like the matinee idol, which indicates that he has put in plenty of effort to ace the legend's body language.

The makers also shared a special teaser in which Arvind Swami is seen recreating an iconic MGR number. Needless to say, he aces this as well.

The Bogan actor received plenty of attention in the 1990s with his powerful performances in Roja and Bombay. He, however, took a break and that limited his progress. The versatile heartthrob eventually returned in style with his suave act in Thani Oruvan, which propelled him to stardom yet again. He even acted in the Hindi movie Dear Dad, trying to recapture the imagination of the pan-India audience but things did not go as planned.

Many feel Thalaivi might help him strike gold again.

Thalaivi features Kangana Ranaut as 'Amma' and highlights the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's struggles and achievements. MGR was the charismatic lady's mentor and encouraged her to enter politics. As such, Arvind Swami and the Gangster girl's scenes are likely to be a highlight of the AL Vijay-directed biggie. The cast also includes Prakash Raj (as M Karunanidhi) and Priyamani.