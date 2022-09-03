'Thallumaala' review: Unapologetic, stylish action film

Thallumaala
Malayalam (Theaters)
Director: Khalid Rahman
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Shine Tom Chacko, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lukman
3.5/5
Khalid Rahman’s ‘Thallumaala’, his fourth directorial venture, is an unapologetic popcorn flick.
According to the English subtitles, ‘Thallumaala’ translates to ‘Ballad of Brawls’. This phrase is also the most appropriate synopsis for this black comedy action film. The story is just an excuse to present a series of action sequences on screen but this is not a negative criticism as the makers are honest in their approach.
The action sequences are well choreographed and incredibly staged. The most exceptional one is the fight scene in the theatre. After a point, the story becomes repetitive but it never becomes tiresome because the non-linear narrative keeps us engaged.
Tovino Thomas continues to reinvent himself. He plays Wazim, an angry young man from Ponnani, who is now a YouTube sensation. Tovino manages the Malabar dialect without sounding awkward. He looks slick during action sequences and also dances like a pro.
Kalyani Priyadharshan plays Beepathu, a social media influencer. While there is nothing remarkable about her performance, it is refreshing to see a social media Influencer who has a personality and isn’t narcissism.
Shine Tom Chacko is impressive but many of his characters are beginning to look alike. Lukman, who playes Jamshi (Wazim’s friend), also deserves a special mention.
If one really craves deeper meaning, ‘Thallumaala’ can be appreciated for humanising the people of Mallapuram who are often vilified or caricatured in Malayalam cinema. The glorification of violence could offend some people. But the intentionally stylised filmmaking constantly reminds us that we are watching a make-belief world, and hence the film is definitely worth a watch.
