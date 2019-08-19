'The Rock' marries longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian

WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has tied the knot with his partner of over 10 years, Lauren Hashian.

The duo tied the knot in Hawaii on August 18, Monday, and Johnson shared the news on Instagram.

"We Do," he captioned the pictures from their special day.

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, have two children together: Jasmine Lia, three, and Tiana Gia, one.

The pair met back in 2006 when Johnson was filming "The Game Plan". He started dating Hashian after his split from his first wife, Dany Garcia, in 2007.