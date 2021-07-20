The Stranger In The Mirror: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra announces autobiography 

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Tuesday said he is coming up with his autobiography, The Stranger In The Mirror.

Published by Rupa Publications, the book will hit the stands across the country on July 27.

Ad maker-turned-director Mehra, known for helming movies like Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the recently released Toofan, shared the announcement on his Instagram account. He has co-written the book with noted author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta.

“Here’s the cover reveal of the book written by @officialreetagupta and yours truly, hope y’all enjoy my journey,” the 58-year-old director wrote.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who worked with Mehra in Delhi-6 and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, revealed the cover of the book on social media.

“Mehra is a great mentor for any actor in the industry. To see his zeal and vision translate onto the screen is truly magical!. He’s now sharing his vision and journey with everyone through #TheStrangerInTheMirror,” the 36-year-old actor captioned the post on Instagram.

Primarily an ad-filmmaker, Delhi-born Mehra made his directorial debut in 2001 with Aks, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon and Nandita Das.

His second film Rang De Basanti, headlined by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, released in 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

Post his third release Delhi-6 (2009), Mehra collaborated with Farhan Akhtar on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), a biopic on the late legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

He then directed Mirzya and Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, and also produced films like Teen They Bhai and Fanney Khan.

For his latest Toofaan, Mehra reunited with Akhtar, the star of the sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

According to a press release, The Stranger In The Mirror features first-person accounts of noted personalities from cinema and advertising world including Waheeda Rahman, A R Rahman, Bajpayee, Abhishek Bachchan, Akhtar, Kapoor Ahuja, Tandon, Ronnie Screwvala, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Divya Dutta and Prahlad Kakar.

The autobiography's foreword has been written by Rahman, with whom the director collaborated on his previous two films Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6.

Khan has penned the afterword for the book.