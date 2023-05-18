'Plagiarising' from Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Tom Cruise's 'MI 7' trailer trolled for 'plagiarising' from SRK's 'Pathaan'

Soon after the trailer was released, several social media users took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the two movies

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 18 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 18:12 ist
Netizens are comparing the bits of the trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan. Credit: Twitter/@iamsrk_brk

The recently released trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One', which stars Tom Cruise in the lead, is drawing some amazing reactions from people on the Internet.

Netizens are comparing the bits of the trailer to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' which broke all records for Hindi films at the box-office upon its release.

Also Read | Richa Chadha to star in Indo-UK movie 'Ainaa'

The trailer, which is a treat for the lovers of the action genre, has sequences in question which show Cruise hanging off a clip. Another scene shows a train crashing. This has reminded the social media users of the Indian spy thriller, which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Soon after the trailer was released, several social media users took to Twitter to draw comparisons between the two movies.

"Few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon. But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes, nobody will say anything," one of the tweets read.

Another user commented: "Bollywood should be proud @iamsrk." A third user, referencing the director of 'Pathaan' - Siddharth Anand, wrote: "Lord Anand should be proud."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan
Tom Cruise

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Plagiarising' from Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

'Plagiarising' from Pathaan': 'MI 7' trailer trolled

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Potentially volcanically active exoplanet discovered

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

Last Harrison Ford Indiana Jones film debuts at Cannes

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

London show explores sari's 21st century reinvention

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Use of tech to achieve social justice a distant dream

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Women, kids trek miles in heat for water near Mumbai

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

 