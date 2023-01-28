'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as writer

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

The new project will be the latest adaptation of the hit video game after the big screen versions, which were headlined by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 28 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 14:23 ist
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Credit: Reuters Photo

British star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is developing a series based on smash hit video game Tomb Raider for Amazon.

The new project will be the latest adaptation of the hit video game after the big screen versions, which were headlined by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.

According to American news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge will pen the scripts for the show, which stems from her recently renewed overall deal with the retail giant and streamer.

Also Read | Is India's Oscar dream far-fetched?

However, the actor-writer, best known for her work on multiple award-winning British series Fleabag, will not feature in the show.

Jolie was the first actor to play the adventurous archaeologist Lara Croft in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its 2003 sequel Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life.

The franchise was later rebooted with Vikander stepping in to play Croft in 2018 movie Tomb Raider. A sequel was in development but was cancelled in July 2022 after MGM lost the film rights to the franchise.

The lead character was also voiced by actors Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes and Minnie Driver in a slew of video game titles. Whereas, Hayley Atwell brought the character to life in a Netflix anime series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Entertainment News
Amazon
Amazon Prime
Web series

