Trailer of Vijay-starrer 'Varisu' to be out on January 4

Trailer of Vijay-starrer 'Varisu' to be out on Jan 4

NP Jayaraman
  • Jan 02 2023, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 21:47 ist
Vijay on the poster of Tamil – Telugu bilingual film Varisu. Credit: Special Arrangement

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to appear in a power-packed family drama titled Varisu opposite Rashmika Mandanna. We have learnt that the makers have decided to release the trailer for the much-awaited movie on Wednesday (January 04).

Eyeing the Pongal release, the Tamil – Telugu bilingual film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and is produced by Dil Raju, Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

The audio launch of the movie was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Christmas eve and it was seen by a house-full audience.

The movie is expected to clash with Ajith Kumar in Thunivu – one of the biggest clashes of the year at the box office.

Pongal is the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu, thus the makers are looking forward to capitalising on the festival season.

Billed as a wholesome entertainer, the movie stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in key roles.

