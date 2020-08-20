Twitterati goes gaga over Kamala Harris: From melting over 'chithis' to humourous 'YoKamalaSoIndian'

Soon after potential US President Joe Biden announced Senator Kamala Harris as his Vice Presidential candidate, Indians have been going gaga over the news. Kamala Harris, who has Jamaican and Indian roots, is all set to contest in the upcoming US elections on November 3.
In her Vice Presidential acceptance speech at the National Democratic Convention, she spoke about her family and the support received from her mother and aunts in particular. But what really won the hearts of Indians is when she used 'chithis' - the Tamil word for aunts.
Read: Donald Trump's failure cost US lives, livelihoods: Kamala Harris
This took Twitter by storm, as most were surprised by the choice of words. Indians from various pockets of the world were overwhelmed and happy with Harris's use of 'chithis'.
I literally have tears in my eyes. @KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 20, 2020
Growing up I had help from quite a few chithis in my neighborhood that helped me get over my learning issues. Everyone needs a chithi. Go @KamalaHarris make us proud!!
— PK for Biden Harris 2020 (@pk_koduri) August 20, 2020
“Family...is my chithis” - Kamala Harris
Every Tamilian signs up to vote
— Anand Raghuraman (@AKRaghuraman) August 20, 2020
Brb crying when @KamalaHarris just said “Chithi” 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/7rFbgbUVSU
— udita samuel (@UditaSamuel) August 20, 2020
Alongside congratulatory messages and cheer for the possible first woman Vice President of the United States, Twitterati reacted to this news with a copious touch of humour, sharing the most 'desi' elements of the Indian household.
Also read — To oust Trump, you must vote: Democrats pound their message
Soon, #YoKamalaSoIndian trended on Twitter, as many placed Kamala Harris in typical 'Indian situations' - from bargaining at the vegetable vendor to the stereotypes of Indian parents pressurizing their children to do better. Here are some of them:
#YoKamalaSoIndian upon her nomination, Her Amma Asked: pic.twitter.com/3oqo3hzg6Q
— Tan Tri #作为标题 (@Tan_Tripathi) August 17, 2020
She switches off the fan in the morning to wake up family members.
— Ullas Panolil (@UllasPanolil) August 17, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian she doesn't forget to ask for the free dhaniya
— Panditsays (@sarcasm_dehi) August 18, 2020
entrance of the pentagon 2021 #YoKamalaSoIndian pic.twitter.com/4tR1N14xYq
— Vignesh Santhanam (@vigneshsan) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian she did a kuthu dance after #TASMAC Reopened and #Sterlite remained closed.
— Panda Palkova (@itispalkova) August 18, 2020
#YoKamalaSoIndian that she uses tooth brush to clean washbasin after it gets old.
— Kalyan Upadhyay 🇮🇳 (@UpadhyayKalyan) August 18, 2020
She has an ice cream stick-spoon from 2006 in the Nescafe bottle from 1999, in which she keeps Haldi powder.
— Padma Pillai (@lotophagus) August 17, 2020
Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'
Who’s the best first lady of US?
Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why
Big tech’s domination reaches new heights
Alternative ways to assess learning
Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama
DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained