Vicky Kaushal remembers Sardar Udham Singh on his birth anniversary

Vicky remembers Sardar Udham Singh on birth anniversary

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 26 2021, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 19:18 ist
Vicky Kaushal in and as 'Sardar Udham'. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary.

Kaushal had played the role of the revolutionary in this year's acclaimed "Sardar Udham", helmed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar of Piku and Gulabo Sitabo fame.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of Singh, who had assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"Remembering Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary today. (26th Dec 1899 - 31st July 1940)," Kaushal captioned the picture.

The actor earned rave reviews for his performance in the film, penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya.

Sardar Udham skipped a theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime Video in October. It also starred Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu. 

