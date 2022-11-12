'Wakanda Forever' review: A fine sequel for emotional Boseman fans

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

English (Theatres)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Cast: Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke.

The sequel that had all fans thinking, “How can any character ever fill the absence of the beloved Black Panther?” is finally here.

The death of Chadwick Boseman shocked fans across the world in August 2020. Though the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige assured them that the role of T’challa will not be recast, fans have been awaiting this sequel to answer their many questions.

Ryan Coogler returns to the rich and layered world of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie is a blend of emotion and action and draws from the loss of Chadwick Boseman. Though the movie does not live up to its precursor, it is still enjoyable. It’s undoubtedly an emotional film as it does a beautiful job of paying tribute to the actor.

The film follows Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) as they grieve and come to terms with the fact that they will now have to lead a hurt nation. From the early funeral scene of King T’challa, the movie is without a question a visual spectacle.

Wakanda is facing conflict from people looking to take control of their Vibranium, the metal that is their greatest strength. This also triggers a war between Wakanda and Talocan. There is an underwater nation ruled by their Feathered Serpent God, Namor. Talocan has its own source of Vibranium and is itself fighting off invaders in search of that Vibranium.

The character of Namor is fleshed out well, giving us a look into this new anti-hero and his nation of blue-coloured, underwater-breathing people. The movie also spends time showing Namor’s backstory, the reason for his decisions and how Talocan came to be.

The search for a scientist who built a machine that can detect Vibranium, and the Wakandan’s unwillingness to hand over the scientist, kick off a war between the two.

In the absence of King T’challa and the Black Panther’s protection, the nation is run by women. With Ramonda as Queen, Shuri accompanies Okoye (Danai Gurira) on the mission to find the scientist. Nakia also comes back after years of being away and fights for her country. These women are certainly in their element, and comfortable with leading. The push for more strong female characters and warriors is done a lot better here as compared to films like Avengers Endgame.

Black Panther’s vast cultural scope and relevance in the current time elude Wakanda Forever. But Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole do not stray from the uniqueness of the people of Wakanda, their nation, issues and their unity to protect it.

Music was a strong point in the Black Panther movie, and it rules in Wakanda Forever. The score was definitely a highlight, with Rihanna’s Lift me up being a beautiful addition.

The fight scenes are well-choreographed and shot, with anything involving the Dora Milaje (an elite group of all-female warriors) being a personal favourite. While new suits and gadgets are galore, hand-to-hand combat has always been a better match to the Black Panther films than the large-scale projectile and missile parts.

As always, do not miss the post-credit scene, a bittersweet ending bound to bring a smile.