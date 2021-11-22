Warner Bros to re-release 'The Matrix' in India soon

Warner Bros to re-release 'The Matrix' in India on December 3

'The Matrix Resurrections', the franchise's fourth part, will hit the screens on December 22

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 22 2021, 12:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 12:49 ist
A still from 'The Matrix'. Credit: IMDb

Warner Bros. Pictures on Monday announced that it will be re-releasing 1999 blockbuster movie The Matrix on December 3, ahead of the worldwide theatrical premiere of the fourth installment The Matrix Resurrections on December 22.

The Matrix, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, was directed by Wachowski sisters -- Lana and Lilly.

They directed the other two installments -- The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions -- both of which came out in the year 2003.

The upcoming fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, is written and directed by Lana Wachowski.

The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris.

