We are still one happy family: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao after announcing their divorce

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao, who announced their divorce on Saturday (July 3), on Sunday said that they are still a family even though their relationship has changed. In a video posted on Instagram by a celebrity photographer, Aamir and Kiran are seen holding hands while assuring fans that they are happy and will always be there for each other.

The two added that they will co-parent their son Azad, who was born in 2011, and continue being associated with the Paani Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation. These comments are similar to what they said in the joint statement issued while announcing their divorce.

Aamir and Kiran met on the sets of the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed movie Lagaan, which hit the screens in 2001, and tied the knot in 2005. They produced films such as Delhi Belly, Peepli Live and Dangal under the banner Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir essayed a key role in Dhobi Ghat, which marked Kiran's directorial debut. The film proved to be an 'average grosser' despite the positive reviews.

The two also appeared on the Karan Johar-hosted talk show Koffee With Karan, a few years ago.

The actor is, meanwhile, awaiting the release of Lal Singh Chaddha, which features him in a turbaned avatar. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady and is an important release for her. 'Bebo' and the Ghulam actor had previously teamed up for the well-received Talaash and the Raju Hirani-helmed blockbuster 3 Idiots. It remains to be seen whether they are able to make an impact this time around

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, best known for films such as Vikram Vedha and 96, was to make his Bollywood debut with the biggie but opted out due to scheduling conflicts'. The flick, which failed to release in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is likely to hit the screens this year.