Writer Apurva Asrani announces separation from partner Siddhant Pillai

Screenwriter-editor Apurva Asrani on Saturday announced that he has separated from his music-curator boyfriend Siddhant Pillai after being together for 14 years.

Posting a note on Instagram, Asrani said that though there will be a section which will be disappointed with the decision, the couple learnt a lot during their time together.

"I inform you with a heavy heart that Siddhant and I have separated. I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointment, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important and valuable, and that we have amicable parted ways," Asrani wrote.

Last year, the screenwriter had opened up about his relationship with Pillai after they bought their own house.

The Aligarh writer had written about how they pretended to be "cousins" for 13 years so that they could rent a home together.

Asrani said they were part of the "first generation" of same sex couple who could embrace their love publicly and there's nothing that he regrets while looking back.

"Same sex couples in India have no references and no role models to seek inspiration from, and we have made mistakes in the way that we charted our unique path.

"But we are also the first generation in India to live our love so visibly and courageously, so I write this with no regrets."

Asrani asked his well-wishers to respect their privacy and not "speculate" about the reason for their split.

"Please don't tag us in your messages, it is a very difficult time. I want to end by saying that I think there is hope. For Sid, for me, and for every one of us seeking love, commitment and a secure home. Never stop believing," he added.