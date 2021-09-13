Wrote ‘Bhoot Police’ 10 years ago, happy that it released: Pavan Kirpalani

Director Pavan Kirpalani says he is happy that his latest movie Bhoot Police finally saw the light of the day as he had written the story nearly a decade ago.

“This marks the end of a long journey. I wrote the story almost 10 years ago but things didn’t materialise then. I feel in a way it was destined to be released with the right producers and the right team,” he told DH.

Bhoot Police, produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips, is a horror-comedy that revolves around the dynamics between two ghost hunters and it has a quirky pilot with commercial elements. The film features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the two.

“They are professionals and added depth to the characters. I enjoyed working with them,” said the filmmaker.

It stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez as the female protagonists and is touted to be a gamechanger for them. The director liked working with them as they gave their 100 per cent to the project.

“Yami is a versatile performer. Jacqueline, on the other hand, took up a tough role. Both of them added gravity to their parts,” he added.

Bhoot Police was to be released in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers soon announced that it would premiere directly on Hotstar on September 17, skipping the theatrical route. The film’s release date was eventually advanced to September 10 to coincide with Ganesha Chaturthi

“We wanted it to be a theatrical affair but then under these circumstances, it made sense to get it out through OTT,” said the Phobia helmer.

While the team hasn’t made an announcement about a sequel, Kirpalani feels that Bhoot Police is a ‘franchisable story’.

“I would love it if the film gets a sequel as this is a franchisable story. We have created a world that lends itself to spinoffs and further exploration,” added Kirpalani.