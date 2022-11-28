Yami's 'Lost' lands direct-to-digital release on ZEE5

Yami Gautam's 'Lost' lands direct-to-digital release on ZEE5

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will see Gautam play the role of a crime reporter

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 28 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 15:03 ist
'Lost' movie poster. Credit: Instagram/@yamigautam

Yami Gautam-starrer Lost will release directly on ZEE5, the streamer said Monday.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will see Gautam play the role of a crime reporter.

Also Read | ‘Salaam Venky’ is a celebration of life: Kajol

The streaming platform took to its official Twitter account to share the announcement on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

"The birthday girl is ready to kick off her search for the truth! #HappyBirthday @yamigautam #LostOnZEE5 coming soon," ZEE5 said in the tweet.

Backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Lost also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey.

According to the makers, the film aims to highlight the issue of media integrity.

Shantanu Moitra has composed the soundtrack which has songs penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Lost is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

Gautam was last seen in the social comedy Dasvi, which premiered on Netflix and JioCinema in April.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yami Gautam
bollywood
Zee5
Entertainment News
Hindi films

What's Brewing

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Gaikwad smacks 7 sixes, scores 43 runs in one over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 