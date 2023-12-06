JOIN US
entertainment

'Fighter': Anil Kapoor is Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh

Anil Kapoor's transformation into 'Rocky' elevates the essence of leadership and perfectly captures the spirit of a fighter.
Last Updated 06 December 2023, 07:52 IST

The much-anticipated film of 2024, Fighter, continues to stir excitement as the veil is lifted on Anil Kapoor's portrayal as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known by his call sign 'Rocky'.

Anil Kapoor's portrayal as a Commanding Officer in Fighter infuses life into a character that encapsulates integrity, strength, dedication, and commitment.

His transformation into 'Rocky' elevates the essence of leadership, perfectly capturing the spirit of a fighter and promising audiences an engrossing cinematic experience.

Sharing the exclusive look on social media, Anil Kapoor jotted down the caption.

"Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh

Call Sign: Rocky

Designation: Commanding Officer

Unit: Air Dragons

Fighter Forever 🇮🇳" (sic)

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by the collaboration of Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is a cinematic spectacle poised to revolutionise action storytelling.

The film seamlessly blends action sequences with patriotic fervor, promising an immersive experience that will resonate with audiences worldwide on India's 75th Republic Day -- January 25, 2024.

(Published 06 December 2023, 07:52 IST)
