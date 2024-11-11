Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Singham Again' cross Rs 200 crore mark at box office

Both Hindi films, headlined by top stars of the industry, hit the screens on November 1 on the festival occasion of Diwali.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 12:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 12:38 IST
Entertainment Newsbox officeBhool BhulaiyaaSingham

Follow us on :

Follow Us