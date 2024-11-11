'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Singham Again' cross Rs 200 crore mark at box office

<p>New Delhi: Cop action drama <em>Singham Again</em> and horror comedy <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> have earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office in 10 days of their release.</p>.<p>Both Hindi films, headlined by top stars of the industry, hit the screens on November 1 on the festival occasion of Diwali.</p>.<p><em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>, the third film in the horror comedy franchise, was directed by Anees Bazmee. Produced by T-Series, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Triptii Dimri.</p>.<p>Aaryan, who turns 34 on November 22, thanked the audience for an advance birthday gift.</p>.<p>"Rooh Baba Tomar Forever !! Its 11/11 and dreams do come true, First double century of my career ..Your love has brought me this far.</p>.<p>"Thank you for this Bday Gift in advance #Gratitude '#BhoolBhulaiyaa3'," the actor captioned his post, which stated that "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" had raised Rs 216.76 crore (net) since November 1.</p>.<p>Rohit Shetty's <em>Singham Again</em>, the third installment in the <em>Singham</em> franchise, features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.</p>.<p>According to trade website <em>Sacnilk</em>, the movie has collected Rs 206.75 crore (India net collection) by its second Sunday.</p>.<p><em>Singham Again</em> is presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Devgn Films.</p>.<p>It is the fifth film in Shetty's ambitious cop universe, also populated by characters Veer Sooryavanshi (Kumar) and Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao (Singh).</p>