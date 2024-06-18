Home
From 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': 5 Most anticipated films of 2024

From 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and 'Singham Again' to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', here we list the top five most awaited Hindi films of 2024, according to Industry tracker Ormax Media as of June 15, 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 14:02 IST
Last Updated : 18 June 2024, 14:02 IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed the most awaited and the biggest film of the year. The madness around for the the teaser and songs among the audience has created a rage across the world. The exhilaration is palpable as the film has topped the list of Ormax's most-awaited Hindi films, surpassing all other big releases.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 is one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood. For this project, Vidya Balan is making a grand return as Manjulika, a vengeful spirit. Additionally, Madhuri Dixit will also be seen playing a key role in the movie.

Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

The sequel of Hrithik starrer War has huge expectations from the cine lovers. With Jr NTR playing crucial role in War 2 and taken the craze has gone to another level.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Hera Pheri's third installment is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood movie and everyone is eagerly waiting to see on the trio on big screen.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others is also one of the most awaited Hindi films, according to the Ormax media.

Credit: Instagram/@ajaydevgn

Published 18 June 2024, 14:02 IST
