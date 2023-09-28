'Harry Potter' star Michael Gambon who played Dumbledore dead at 82

That brought him a best-actor nomination at the Olivier Awards and, in another great role, as Eddie Carbone in Arthur Miller’s “A View From the Bridge” at the National in 1987, the award itself. Again, it was his blend of vulnerability and visceral force that impressed audiences, with Miller declaring that Gambon’s performance as the embattled longshoreman was the best he had seen. Ayckbourn, who directed, described Gambon as awe-inspiring.