'Haseen Dillruba': 4 changes that would have made the Taapsee Pannu-starrer a good watch

Actor Taapsee Pannu's latest movie Haseen Dillruba, which released digitally on Friday (July 2), has received mixed to negative reviews and failed to do justice to the star's acting abilities. Here is a look at four changes that would have helped the thriller reach its potential.

Letting Taapsee own the character

Taapsee made a solid impact in films such as Pink and Badla as the writers gave her the opportunity to sink her teeth into well-written roles. The performer in turn internalised the characters, letting subtle changes in her expressions/body language do the talking. Her transformation from an innocent victim to a 'master manipulator' in Badla is a case in point.

This, however, does not happen in Haseen Dillruba as the 'feisty' Rani Kashyap is not different from her subdued self in the interrogation scenes. The makers could have focussed more on her eyes and mannerisms to make her transformation clearer.

Also Read | 'Haseen Dillruba' movie review: Taapsee Pannu-starrer is a mess

More focus on Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's character was one of the bright spots of the Vinil Mathew-helmed flick. The Mirzapur actor tried to do justice to its graph but wasn't really able to make the desired impact as the makers failed to flesh out his journey as well as they could have. His evolution from meek to intense felt sudden and lacked the organic intensity it needed. The makers could have given the character more focus to help the viewers process his emotional trauma.

More emphasis on the 'thrills'

The film was touted as a thriller and the trailer pretty much conveyed the same. Haseen Dillruba, unfortunately, does not really play out like one as the focus is on the romantic track and the extramarital affair angle for the better part. While an argument can be made that even Drishyam -- widely regarded as one of the finest films in recent times -- too wasn't just a thriller as it touched upon family bonding, it does not really hold good. The Ajay Devgn-starrer worked mainly as the two tracks went hand in hand, complementing each other. This, sadly, does not happen here.

Backstory for Harshvardhan's character

The film does not even work as an adultery drama as Harshvardhan Rane, who plays Taapsee's reel lover, is burdened with a generic character with no backstory, The makers needed to explore his equation with Vikrant's 'Rishu Bhaiya' to enhance the impact of his actions. This in turn would also have helped the Sanam Teri Kasam hero's scenes with Taapsee come across as more captivating.