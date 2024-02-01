JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar': The teaser of the biggest web show in India is out!

From its music and stunning visuals to the looks of the actors, the show is beyond imagination.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 07:17 IST

Follow Us

After a long wait, the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is out and opens up a visually mesmerising world.

Ever since the announcement, the web series has been in the headlines and the first look is worth all the wait. Bringing an ensemble cast on a beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets, Heeramandi is a magic that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is casting on the web world with his debut.

Undoubtedly, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a spectacle for the web world. It is sure to redefine the world of web series for Indian and global audiences.

Bhansali is creating a global phenomenon with Netflix taking the show internationally. From its music and stunning visuals to the looks of the actors, everything is beyond imagination.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 February 2024, 07:17 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentBollywood newsNetflixNetflix IndiaSanjay Leela Bhansali

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT