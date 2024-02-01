'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar': The teaser of the biggest web show in India is out!

After a long wait, the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is out and opens up a visually mesmerising world.
Ever since the announcement, the web series has been in the headlines and the first look is worth all the wait. Bringing an ensemble cast on a beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets, Heeramandi is a magic that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is casting on the web world with his debut.
Undoubtedly, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a spectacle for the web world. It is sure to redefine the world of web series for Indian and global audiences.
Bhansali is creating a global phenomenon with Netflix taking the show internationally. From its music and stunning visuals to the looks of the actors, everything is beyond imagination.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.