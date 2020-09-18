Hindustani classical music community takes stand against sexual abuse

Amid allegations of sexual abuse against a prestigious music institute, the Hindustani classical musicians' community has said that the aim should be to create a safe and equitable environment for all.

“We, the members of the Hindustani music community, stand together in solidarity against sexual abuse in any/all of its forms. A fear-driven culture of silence in the Hindustani music world has failed to protect survivors of sexual harassment and abuse during professional interactions in both formal and informal spaces. Unethical behaviours that have been knowingly or unknowingly normalised as part of the larger musical culture must be questioned and rejected,” the joint statement said.

The signatories include Omkarnath Havaldar, Kedarnath Havaldar, Abhishek Lahiri, Bahauddin Dagar, Chandrima Majumdar, Jay Gandhi, Apoorva Gokhale, Anupama Bhagwat, Chinmay Kolhatkar, Chhote Rahimat Khan, Milind Date, Pushkar Lele, Samarth Nagarkar and Yogesh Samsi, among others.

According to the statement, there could not be a more urgent moment to speak up, speak loudly and speak in large numbers.

“We call on all members of the ecosystem to bear responsibility in effecting positive change. This includes and is not limited to musicians, organizers, institutional, gurus, students and audiences all around the world. We ask organisers and institutions across the globe to develop proactive structural measures, in which all individuals are held to the same standard of conduct and ethics without exception,” it said.

They also felt that there is a need for self-education, workshops and dialogues with the experts of the field.