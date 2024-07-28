Hollywood's message to US red states: Our movies are for you

Los Angles: For nearly two decades, Hollywood has seemingly missed no opportunity to sound the alarm about climate change.

There have been cri de coeur documentaries, most notably An Inconvenient Truth. Superheroes have been concerned, with Batman bemoaning humankind's treatment of the planet in Justice League. Nary an award show goes by without a star or several begging viewers to take environment-saving action.

So it was startling when the weather-focused Twisters arrived from Universal Pictures this month with no mention of climate change at all. If ever there was a perfect vehicle to carry Hollywood's progressive climate change messaging—a big-budget movie about people caught in worsening storm patterns—wasn't this it?