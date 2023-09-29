Hombale Films to release 'KGF 3' in 2025

'On the fifth anniversary of 'KGF' on December 21, we will announce the release plan of 'KGF 3'. The initial round of discussion between the director, producer and actor for 'KGF 3' has happened and a storyline has been discussed. The shoot will begin in October 2024 and the film release in 2025. An official announcement about the release of 'KGF 3' will be made in December this year,' spokesperson of Hombale Films told PTI.