'I Want to Talk' movie review: Abhishek shines in slice of life drama

<p>Shoojit Sircar brings yet another soulful story of a father and a daughter to the screen with his latest <em>I Want to Talk.</em> A stirring tale of perseverance and extraordinariness found in the ordinary man, it is based on Arjun Sen’s memoir, <em>Raising a Father.</em> It chronicles the story of a father who was ready to be anything but “average”.</p>.<p>Arjun, a Bengali man in marketing, fulfilling his American Dream, has his life ground to a standstill when he is suddenly diagnosed with cancer. The protagonist narrates the complications of the relationship with his daughter Reya, a child shuffling between her separated parents’ homes. </p><p>The plot spans across years as Reya grows, along with the blossoming relationship between the daughter and the ailing father, with its moments of both peril and tenderness.</p>.<p>Abhishek Bachchan, as Arjun Sen, steals the show with his sublime acting, delivering the chuckles while simultaneously playing the character with immense depth and understanding. Bachchan has always kept his loyal audience faithful with his choices of experimental roles, and he does not disappoint in his latest exceptional performance. </p><p>Debut actor Ahliya Bamroo as the adolescent Reya blooms under Sircar’s experienced direction, while Jayant Kriplani as the quirky and interesting Dr Deb elicits a few laughs along the way. Johnny Lever, with his limited screen time, gives a flawless performance as ever. ‘I Want to Talk’ is the soft, slow-paced, and yet painfully raw slice of life that will definitely steal a piece of your heart.</p>