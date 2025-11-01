Menu
Ilaiyaraaja to launch an all-girls orchestra in honour of his daughter

Bhavatharini, who was a national award-winning playback singer known for her soulful voice, passed away at the age of 47 on January 25, losing a protracted battle with cancer.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 14:45 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 14:45 IST
