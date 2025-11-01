<p>Chennai: Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, on Saturday, announced the launch of an all-girls orchestra in memory of his daughter and accomplished playback singer Bhavatharini, who passed away in January 2024 at the age of 47. </p><p>In a social media post, Ilaiyaraja asked aspiring vocalists and musicians to apply to be part of the Bhavatha Girls Orchestra. “A harmony of voices and instruments in tribute to my daughter Bhavatharini,” the music composer said. </p>.<p>Bhavatharini, who was a national award-winning playback singer known for her soulful voice, passed away at the age of 47 on January 25, losing a protracted battle with cancer. </p><p>Making her debut in Prabhu Deva-starrer <em>Rasaiah</em> in 1995 through a peppy M<em>asthana Masthana</em> song, Bhavatharini went on to sing hundreds songs for which music were composed by her father Ilaiyaraaja and brothers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. </p>.Year-long festival launched to celebrate violin in Carnatic music.<p>From <em>Ennai Thaalaata Varuvaala</em> in <em>Kadhalukku Mariyathai</em> to the soul-stirring <em>Oliyile Therivathu</em> in <em>Azhagi</em>, Bhavatharini went onto win accolades for her singing that blended emotions with her peculiar voice. </p><p>She was presented with the national award for <em>Mayil Pola Ponnu </em>in <em>Bharathi</em>, the biopic of celebrated Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi in 2001, besides winning several state and other film awards. In 2002, she wore the hat of a music director by scoring music for <em>Mitr</em>, <em>My Friend</em> directed by actor Revathi and for movies like <em>Phir Milenge</em> (Hindi). </p><p>Apart from Tamil, Bhavatharini also sang songs in south Indian languages like Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi during her film career. </p>