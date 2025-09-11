<p>The trailer for the third installment of the much-awaited <em>Jolly LL.B</em> franchise is finally out, bringing back the courtroom drama’s signature charm with both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprising their iconic roles on the big screen. </p><p>Carrying forward a legacy that redefined courtroom drama with wit and emotions, <em>Jolly LL.B 3</em> brings both the Jollys together for the very first time.</p><p>The cast and crew travelled to Meerut to launch the trailer, where they interacted with media and fans and shared their experience working on this film.</p>.<p>Akshay Kumar, on returning as Jolly Mishra, said, "Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it’s not just about reviving a character, it’s about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September."</p><p>Arshad Warsi, on reprising Jolly Tyagi, said, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay’s Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it’s all laced with comedy but also layered with heart. I think audiences are going to enjoy watching the fireworks between us.”</p><p>The trailer gives a glimpse into the clash that promises to be nothing short of historic. While Arshad Warsi returns as Jolly Tyagi, Akshay Kumar will be seen reprising the role of Jolly Mishra, with Judge Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) caught in the crossfire.</p><p>The movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao and Gajraj Rao in crucial roles, adding more to the drama. <em>Jolly LL.B</em> <em>3</em> recreates the charm, humour and intensity that made the franchise iconic. Produced by Ajit Andhare under the banner Star Studio18, the movie is directed by Subhash Kapoor and is all set to release on September 19. </p>