Kamal Haasan set to debut in metaverse, launch his digital avatar

Actor Kamal Haasan, who celebrated his 67th birthday on November 7, is set for his metaverse debut and will soon launch his digital avatar as non-fungible token (NFTs) on Fantico, a digital collectibles platform.

This will allow his fans to connect with his digital avatar and they will also be able to buy the actor's memorabilia and souvenirs.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs wish Kamal Haasan on 67th birthday

"Kamal Haasan has been a pioneer in experimenting with both his looks and his genres of films and relied heavily on technology for them. It is only natural that he makes his presence felt in the virtual world which is expected to be the future of entertainment," Fantico told Livemint in a statement.

Most recently Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collection proved a major hit with fans and collectors.

Senior Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles, have received $9,66,000 (about Rs 7.18 crore) in an auction organised by Beyondlife.Club.

Also Read | Birthday special: Will Kamal Haasan score a much-needed hit with 'Vikram'?

Bachchan became the first Indian celebrity to join the global NFT craze by launching an auction of his digital memorabilia

Fantico allows creators to create and auction their own collectibles for investors, superfans and collectors.

NFT token is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files

Watch the latest DH Videos here: