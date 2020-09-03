Kannada actor Sudeep visits Chamundeshwari temple on eve of birthday

Actor Sudeep continued to visit religious places on the eve of his birthday.
The actor visited Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamudi Hill near Mysuru on Thursday. The actor offered special puja to the Chamundeshwari deity at the temple.
Sudeep had visited Siddaganaga Mutt in Tumakuru, recently. JD(s) leader and former mayor M J Ravikumar among others accompanied Sudeep.
