Kannada actor Sudeep visits Chamundeshwari temple

Kannada actor Sudeep visits Chamundeshwari temple on eve of birthday

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 03 2020, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 11:49 ist
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep. Credit: DH Photo

Actor Sudeep continued to visit religious places on the eve of his birthday.

The actor visited Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamudi Hill near Mysuru on Thursday. The actor offered special puja to the Chamundeshwari deity at the temple.

Sudeep had visited Siddaganaga Mutt in Tumakuru, recently. JD(s) leader and former mayor M J Ravikumar among others accompanied Sudeep.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sudeep
Karnataka
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

 