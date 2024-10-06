Keanu Reeves escapes injury during pro auto racing debut

<p>London: <em>John Wick</em> star Keanu Reeves, who recently made his professional auto racing debut, spun out at the track after his car went off track event.</p>.<p>According to <em>The Guardian</em>, the 60-year-old was competing in the Toyota GR Cup on Saturday at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, the US.</p>.<p>Reeves found his way into the grass without a collision on the exit of turn nine but was quick to return to the racing lane, signalling that he was uninjured.</p>.<p>The actor qualified 31st out of the 35 cars and ran as high as the 21st position and successfully avoided a first lap crash in turn 14.</p>.<p>He finished 25th in the 45-minute race.</p>.<p>Reeves previously emerged winner at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race in 2009.</p>.<p>As part of the Toyota GR Cup, he has a second race scheduled for Sunday. </p>