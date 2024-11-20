Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Mohanlal & Mammootty join hands after 2 decades for mega project, production kickstarts in Sri Lanka

Mohanlal flew down to Sri Lanka, where co-actors Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban joined him on the sets for the much-awaited film.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Mohanlal poses with the crew.

Mohanlal poses with the crew.

Credit; Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 09:43 IST
Entertainment NewsMammoottyTrendingMalayalam cinemaNayantharaMohanlalFahadh FaasilKunchacko Boban

Follow us on :

Follow Us