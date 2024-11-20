Mohanlal & Mammootty join hands after 2 decades for mega project, production kickstarts in Sri Lanka

<p>A mega project was announced that is set to script history in Malayalam cinema. The big-budgeted project has kicked off in Sri Lanka with superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohanlal">Mohanlal</a> lighting the ceremonial lamp.</p><p>Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this multi-starrer film brings <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mammootty">Mammootty</a> and Mohanlal together on screen after more than two decades. Along with these cinema legends, the star-studded cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara, among others, making it one of the most anticipated projects in Malayalam cinema.</p>.Mohanlal to play Rishab Shetty’s father in 'Kantara - Chapter 1'? Here's what we know.<p>Recently, Mohanlal flew down to Sri Lanka and joined co-actors Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban on the sets. The event was set in motion by co-producer Subhash George Manuel, while the first clap was given by C R Salim. Along with Mohanlal, Rajesh Krishna, Salim Sharjah, Anura Mathai, and Tejas Thampi were also present at the lamp lighting ceremony.</p>.<p>Rajesh Krishna and C V Sarathy will take on the role of the executive producers. The ensemble cast also features notable actors like Ranji Panicker, Rajiv Menon, Danish Husain, Shaheen Siddique, Sanal Aman, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Sereen Shihab, and theatre artist-director Prakash Belawadi, known for his work in Madras Cafe and Pathaan. Cinematography will be done by renowned Bollywood cinematographer Manush Nandan.</p><p>The production design will be handled by Joseph Nellickal, costumes will be done by Dhanya Balakrishnan, while production will be controlled by Dixon Poduthas. Linu Antony will serve as the chief associate director, while Phantom Praveen will be the associate director.</p><p>The film will be shot across various locations, including Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Kochi, for 150 days. It will be distributed by ANN Mega Media.</p>