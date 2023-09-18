Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Mohanlal-starrer 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' books 2024 Republic Day eve release

The Malayalam cinema star shared the news in a post on microblogging site X.
Last Updated 18 September 2023, 14:20 IST

Follow Us

Veteran actor Mohanlal on Monday announced that his upcoming film Malaikottai Vaaliban with acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery will hit the screens on January 25, 2024.

The Malayalam cinema star shared the news in a post on microblogging site X.

"The countdown has begun! Vaaliban is arriving in theatres worldwide on 25th January 2024! #VaalibanOnJan25 #MalaikottaiVaaliban," Mohanlal posted.

The actor had officially announced the project with Pellissery -- known for movies such as Jallikattu, Angamaly Diaries and Ee.Ma.Yau -- last October.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs, Century Films and Saregama.

It also stars Sonalee Kulkarni and Danish Sait.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 September 2023, 14:20 IST)
Entertainment NewsIndian CinemaMollywoodLijo Jose PellisserryMohanlal

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT