Pradeep Ranganathan & AGS Entertainment reunite after the blockbuster 'Love Today'

To be produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under AGS banner, this new film is written and directed by Oh My Kadavule fame Ashwath Marimuthu.
Pradeep Ranganathan plays the protagonist in this yet-to-be-titled movie. The shooting of this movie will commence from May and is the 26th production of AGS Entertainment.
AGS made the announcement with a quirky video, which is making huge waves on the internet. The fun-filled video reflects the real-life friendship of Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu and won widespread acclaim soon after the announcement.
Archana Kalpathi is the Creative Producer of this emotional drama and music is done by Leon James.
AGS Entertainment is happy to bring together Pradeep Ranganathan, who won the hearts of people with Love Today, and Ashwath Marimuthu, who impressed the fans with Oh My Kadavule. This new project will sure find a place in AGS Entertainment’s list of super hits.
Said the Creative Producer Archana Kalpathi
Announcements including the title of the film, and information about other actors and actresses will be made officially by AGS Entertainment in due course.