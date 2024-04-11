Pradeep Ranganathan & AGS Entertainment reunite after the blockbuster 'Love Today'

To be produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh under AGS banner, this new film is written and directed by Oh My Kadavule fame Ashwath Marimuthu.

Pradeep Ranganathan plays the protagonist in this yet-to-be-titled movie. The shooting of this movie will commence from May and is the 26th production of AGS Entertainment.

AGS made the announcement with a quirky video, which is making huge waves on the internet. The fun-filled video reflects the real-life friendship of Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu and won widespread acclaim soon after the announcement.

Archana Kalpathi is the Creative Producer of this emotional drama and music is done by Leon James.