RIP Basu Chatterjee: A filmmaker par excellence

Noted filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who was an integral part of the Hindi film industry for well over two decades, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai much to the shock of countless movie buffs. Born in Amjer, he worked as an illustrator for a noted tabloid during his initial stint in Mumbai to make ends meet. After being in the field for nearly 18 years, he ventured into filmmaking and worked as an assistant director on the Raj Kapoor starrer Teesri Kasam, which received rave reviews from all corners.

Chatterjee eventually made his directorial debut with the 1969 release Sara Aakash, which many feel marked the beginning of ‘New Wave’ Indian cinema. He subsequently wielded the microphone for well-received movies such as Swami, Chitchor, Khatta Meetha and Baton Baton Mein and consolidated his standing in the industry. During his career, he worked with accomplished performers like Girish Karnad, Amol Palekar and ‘Dada Muni’ Ashok Kumar, proving his mettle. He also collaborated with 'action heroes’ such as Mithun Chakraborty, Jeetendra and showed them in new light.

He directed Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil and Rajesh Khanna in the underrated thriller Chakravuyh, adding a new dimension to his career. The movies received favourable reviews and attained cult status despite being commercial failures.

Some of his lesser known movies include Safed Jhooth, Kamla Ki Maut, Chhoti Si Baat and Dev Anand starrer Man Pasand, which was loosely-based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion.

He also produced films like Laakhon Ki Baat, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Pasand Apni Apni

Most of his films focused on the simple desires of ordinary men and had a light feel. The cult classic Shaukeen, revolving around the exploits of three flirtatious but lonely aged men, is a case in point.

Chatterjee also made an impact in Bengali cinema with movies such as Hothat Brishti and Hothat Shei Din.

His death is a big loss for the industry and marks the end of an era.