Robert Downey Jr up for Best Supporting Actor in Oscars

Robert Downey Jr is now a part of Disney Studios' Oscars campaign in the Best Supporting Actor category after the studio revised its list for the upcoming Academy Awards.

According to ScreenGeek, the Hollywood star's name has been submitted for Oscar consideration following a stellar performance in "Avengers: Endgame", the swansong of his beloved character, Iron Man.

However, he will appear in next year's Scarlett Johansson-starrer "Black Widow", a prequel movie.

It was originally believed Downey Jr wasn't in the running for an Academy Award, and he later went on to say that he personally decided not to put his name forward.

Fans were both surprised and disappointed to find see his name missing from the list in the Best Actor category. Some launched a petition to have the actor nominated for the Oscars for "Endgame" early last month.

The official Disney Studios Awards website has updated its "For Your Consideration" list for the Oscars of the "Endgame" cast currently in contention for the nominations, with Downey Jr's name in Best Supporting Actor category along with Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Josh Brolin (Thanos).

Also in the category are Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man).

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Johansson, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) are up for nod consideration.

"Endgame" is also vying for nominations in Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director and Best Original Score categories for Oscars 2020.

Downey Jr earlier received a Best Actor nod for 1992 biopic "Chaplin" and was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his infamous role in "Tropic Thunder" (2008).