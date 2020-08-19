Sheeba Chaddha on ‘Bandish Bandits’ co-star Rajesh Tailang: He is a mazedaar person to work with

Actress Sheeba Chaddha, says she had a good time reuniting with her frequent collaborator Rajesh Tailang for Bandish Bandits as he is a ‘mazedaar’ person to work with. The Taj Mahal star also reveals that she got a lot of work during her initial years in the industry, which made things a lot easier for her.

(Edited excerpts from interview with DH)

How did you prepare for Bandish Bandits?

I prepared for the role musically and not in terms of how to essay it. I underwent music training and that was about it.

Bandish Bandits reunites you with Rajesh Tailang. What do you admire the most about him?

Rajesh is a relatable person, who is quite easy to work with. There is always a lot of creative give and take while working with him. In a way, he is a mazedaar co-star.

How did you get interested in acting?

It was like a natural instinct. I was born with a desire to act. I saw a play when I was 12 years old and was quite impressed by it. Some of my friends were from a theatre background and that marked a beginning for me.

What type of difficulties did you face during your initial years in the industry?

I had given myself a one-month window to get work and things worked. There were phases when I got offers that I did not like too much but the consistency has always been there. As such, there was not much of a struggle. I, however, still do not know the science behind getting roles.

Your toughest role ever?

In some ways, Taj Mahal (a Netflix series) was my most challenging role. My character had to speak Urdu and Awadhi and switch between the two. Grasping the finer details was difficult.

How did you keep yourself busy amid the Covid-19 lockdown?

I have a 14-year-old daughter and bringing her up is quite time-consuming. Generally speaking, it was important to take things one day at a time and not be too hard on oneself or others.

What advice would you like to give newcomers?

One advice might not fit all as everyone’s journey is different. The one thing that I can, however, highlight is that you must recognise if you love whatever you are doing.