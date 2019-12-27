Spy movie for ‘good kids’

Rating: 3/5

Spies in Disguise

Cast: Will Smith, Tom

Holland, Karen Gillan

Director: Troy Quane,

Nick Bruno

Language:

English (U)

Animation films seldom make sense in real-world terms but this aspect helps them depict ideas that traditional live action films mostly fail at.

Animation films can be mind-blowing genre benders that redefine cinematography, action and even storytelling. And then there are feel-good animation films that deliver quality entertainment worth your time. This movie falls in neither category.

It comes with a message and that’s all it has to offer. There’s always a ‘non-violent’ way of doing everything, even stopping a vile villain from destroying the world: that’s the message.

Filled with scenes and sequences we have seen countless times, the film fails to guide the viewer’s attention from one sequence to the next. The comedy is average at best.

‘An experiment at a spy agency goes wrong as a result of which a super celebrated spy gets turned into a pigeon’, sets the stage for an hour and 40 minutes of run-time.

The spy, Lance Sterling, voiced by Will Smith, offers nothing new, and neither does Walter Beckett, the nerd scientist voiced by Tom Holland.

But then, you have to ask the obvious question. Will the kids enjoy it? Yes, I saw many laugh and jump out of their seats in excitement. On the strength of that, I recommend it to children and their parents, who have to sit with them anyway.