Sr NTR, Chiranjeevi and Prabhas: Do you know the first Bollywood movies of these Telugu stars?
updated: May 16 2020, 12:30 ist
It is no secret that, over the years, several Telugu stars have tried their luck in Hindi cinema and added a new dimension to their careers. Here is a look at the first Bollywood movies of some of your favourite Tollywood heroes.
Vijay Deverakonda (Fighter, 2020/2021)
The leader of the ‘Rowdy Gang’ will be making his much-awaited Bollywood debut with the Puri Jagannadh-helmed Fighter, backed by Karan Johar. (Credit: Facebook/VijayDeverakonda)
Prabhas (Saaho, 2019)
‘Darling’ stole the show with his effortless swag in the Sujeeth-directed Saaho that featured him in the role of a ‘cop’. The stylish actioner emerged as a runaway hit in the Hindi belt and thrilled ‘die-hard fans’.
Satyadev Kancharana (Thugs of Hindostan, 2018)
The Asura actor played a key role in the Yashraj Films-backed Thugs of Hindostan, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the lead. (Credit:Facebook/satyadev)
Ram Charan (Zanjeer, 2013)
‘Mr C’ played the role of a fierce cop in the ill-fated Zanjeer that under-performed at the box office. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu as Thoofan with a slightly different cast.
Rana Daggubati (Dum Maro Dum, 2011)
The Baahubali baddie made his Bollywood entry with the much-hyped Dum Maro Dum that created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. The film had a strong cast that included Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Pancholi. (Credit: Facebook/RanaDaggubati)
Venkatesh (Anari, 1993)
‘Venky’ acted alongside Karisma Kapoor in the well-received Anari that marked his Bollywood debut. The film, helmed by K Murali Mohana Rao, did reasonably well at the box office.(Credit: IMDb)
Chiranjeevi (Pratibandh, 1990)
The undisputed ‘Megastar’ of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi made a decent impact in the Hindi belt with the action-drama Pratibandh, which featured him in the role of a cop. The cast included Rami Reddy, Juhi Chawla and Harish Patel. (Credit: IMDb)
Nagarjuna (Shiva, 1990)
Nagarjuna played the lead role in the Ram Gopal Varma-directed Shiva, a remake of the Telugu classic Siva. The film is considered to be one of the finest Hindi movies of all time. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube)
ANR (Suvarna Sundari)
The only Hindi film to feature ‘Nata Samarat’ in the lead, SuvarnaSundari was a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name.(Credit: Wikipedia)
Sr NTR (Naya Aadmi, 1955/1956)
‘Annagaru’ made his Bollywood debut with the social-drama Naya Aadmi, a remake of MGR’s Velaikkaari (1949). The film, featuring Anjali Devi as the leading lady, received a good response from the target audience (Credit: IMDb).
