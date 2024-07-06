Despicable Me 4 movie review: Still fun the fourth time around

Despicable Me 4 English (Theatres)
2024
Director:Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage
Cast:Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin
Following a few insightful but intense releases in the animation sphere, Despicable Me 4 comes as a welcome change. Despite my initial sequel scepticism — arguably well-founded, considering this was the fourth instalment of scenes from the lives of Gru, his girls and the minions — I was very pleasantly surprised. The expected drop in quality that often comes as a series progresses never arrived with this one.
The fourth film features a storyline that maintains the key elements of chaotic good that characterises the series. Yet, as a few new characters and challenges are introduced, the resultant town and family dynamics are amusing. As expected, the minions continue to find themselves in ridiculous, funny and adorable pickles. In terms of the cute quotient, the movie definitely rises to the challenge, with the sweet, curious young girls and the introduction of a few furry friends.
The winning factor was the pace — the plot developed smoothly and quickly, in a way that really made one-and-a-half hours fly by. In typical Despicable Me fashion, the balance between physical comedy and character quirks work for both, young children and older audiences.
Steve Carell makes a reappearance as his classic Gru self, seeming to only get more comfortable in his wacky and endearing characterisation. Lesser screen time and predictable lines did not enable other voice actors to shine as much as the leads.
The soundtrack is cool and fresh, typical of what Pharrell Williams has done throughout the series. It has you grooving along as you hear it, and also sticks around as you hum it while leaving the theatre.
In all, the film promises easy laughs and a fun viewing experience. Particularly if you’re a fan of the mischievous minions or good ol’ Gru, this is a must-watch for the weekend.
Published 05 July 2024, 20:44 IST