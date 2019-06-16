'Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo to host Netflix show

'Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo to host Netflix show

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 16 2019, 14:55pm ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2019, 15:01pm ist
US actor Gaten Matarazzo arrives for the 2019 MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 15, 2019. (AFP File Photo)

 "Stranger Things" breakout star Gaten Matarazzo has been roped in by Netflix to host a prank show.

The young actor will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

According to Deadline, the eight-episode show titled "Prank Encounters", is set to premiere later in 2019.

Netflix describes the series as a "terrifying and hilarious prank show" that takes two complete strangers who each think they are starting their first day at a new job until their paths cross and their part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.

Matarazzo essays the role of Dustin on "Stranger Things". The show's third season premieres on July 4 and is set in the summer of 1985. It will feature a terrifying new creature.

Stranger Things
Netflix
Gaten Matarazzo
Comments (+)
 