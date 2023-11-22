Sudha Murty's stories out as animated series

Renowned author and philanthropist Sudha Murty’s works are now available as an animated series online. Titled ‘Story Time with Sudha Amma’, it will feature 52 of her most popular stories.
These stories have been curated from her books like ‘Grandma’s Bag of Stories’, ‘Grandparents Bag of Stories’, and ‘The Magic Drum and Other Favourite Stories’. Each episode is almost 13 minutes long and can be streamed in six languages — Kannada, Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The series has been helmed by Murty Media, a content production house that wants to bring India's rich storytelling heritage to the forefront through the audio-visual format. Aparna Krishnan, Sudha’s daughter-in-law, and president of Murty Media, believes the online series will democratise access to such content. “The stories showcased in the series have the right mix of entertainment and meaningful life lessons,” she said. The stories talk about the importance of wisdom and humility, the ills of gossiping, and the unfavourable outcomes of being miserly.
Echoing Aparna’s views, Sudha said she has always believed in the power of stories to inspire and educate. “This show has the potential to reach many more young minds,” she added.
